In last trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 10,794,649 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $137.66 trading at $5.28 or 3.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $164.87 Billion. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -13.04% from its 52-week high price of $155.61 and is indicating a premium of 78.06% from its 52-week low price of $30.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.99%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $155.61 price level, adding 11.54% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 263.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.57% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 63.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.32 Million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +100.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.5% while that of industry is 9.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110% in the current quarter and calculating 84.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.01 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 84% while estimating it to be 183.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 501 institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 23.9 Million shares of worth $1.77 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 27.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.25 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4641643 shares of worth $426.1 Million or 5.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.74 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $343.72 Million in the company or a holder of 4.37% of company’s stock.