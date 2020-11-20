PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares stood at 5,736,963 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.6, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The PCG share’s 52-week high remains $18.34, putting it -45.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $25.01 Billion, with an average of 25.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PG&E Corporation (PCG), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.23.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside on the day, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.85- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.23%, and 16.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.65%. Short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw shorts transact 77.25 Million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.86, implying an increase of 10% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCG is trading +19.05% off suggested target high and -12.7% from its likely low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PG&E Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are +5.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.29% against -0.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.2% this quarter before falling -73% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.74 Billion for this quarter and $4.31 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2% before jumping 7.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.67% annually.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders hold 24.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.1% of the shares at 93.76% float percentage. In total, 498 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 139.59 Million shares (or 7.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 122.24 Million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.15 Billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 30,382,888 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $285.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.22 Million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about $283.81 Million.