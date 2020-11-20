The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares stood at 5,151,013 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.13, to imply a decline of 0.01% or $0 in intraday trading. The KO share’s 52-week high remains $60.13, putting it -13.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.27. The company has a valuation of $228.56 Billion, with an average of 17.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Coca-Cola Company (KO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.41.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside on the day, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.62- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.8%, and 5.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.2%. Short interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw shorts transact 24.16 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.47, implying an increase of 6.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KO is trading +14.81% off suggested target high and -4.01% from its likely low.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Coca-Cola Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares are +17.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.9% against -4.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.8% this quarter before falling -2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $8.65 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.66 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.09 Billion for this quarter and $8.57 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.8% before jumping 1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.34% annually.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The Coca-Cola Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.22%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

The Coca-Cola Company insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.25% of the shares at 68.73% float percentage. In total, 2949 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 400Million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.75 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 315.7 Million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $15.59 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.92 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.22 Million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $3.58 Billion.