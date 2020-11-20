Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares stood at 1,694,023 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.74, to imply a decline of -2.05% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The NLSN share’s 52-week high remains $22.33, putting it -41.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.62. The company has a valuation of $5.61 Billion, with an average of 5.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NLSN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.45.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside on the day, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.78- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.03%, and 15.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.39%. Short interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw shorts transact 27.52 Million shares and set a 7.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.4, implying an increase of 16.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.75 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLSN is trading +52.48% off suggested target high and -25.35% from its likely low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nielsen Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are +18.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.78% against -1.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.8% this quarter before jumping 13.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.62 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.69 Billion for this quarter and $1.56 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.1% before falling -1.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 55.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.92% annually.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc has its next earnings report out on November 02, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Nielsen Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.04%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.5% of the shares at 112.21% float percentage. In total, 531 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 44.89 Million shares (or 12.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Windacre Partnership LLC with 35.34 Million shares, or about 9.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $501.08 Million.