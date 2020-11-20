Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 8,225,254 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply a decline of -1.79% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -72.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $43.35 Billion, with an average of 29.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ambev S.A. (ABEV), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ABEV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside on the day, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.97-7 this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 7.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and 13.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.88%. Short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw shorts transact 40.6 Million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 18.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABEV is trading +63.64% off suggested target high and -9.09% from its likely low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.23 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.85 Billion for this quarter and $2.82 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.2% before falling -10.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -47.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ABEV Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Ambev S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.64%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.61% of the shares at 8.61% float percentage. In total, 368 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 216.29 Million shares (or 16.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $488.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 192.87 Million shares, or about 15.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $435.9 Million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 103,000,000 shares. This is just over 8.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73.09 Million, or 5.7% of the shares, all valued at about $195.87 Million.