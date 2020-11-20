A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,514,163 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.88, to imply an increase of 4.23% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The ATEN share’s 52-week high remains $9.21, putting it -16.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $607.15 Million, with an average of 538.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 809.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.15.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

After registering a 4.23% upside on the day, A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.87-0 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and 6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.97%. Short interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 80.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEN is trading +90.36% off suggested target high and 71.32% from its likely low.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing A10 Networks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) shares are +13.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1300% against 50.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 120% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $63.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.32 Million for this quarter and $53.76 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 6.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

A10 Networks, Inc. insiders hold 4.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.88% of the shares at 83.86% float percentage. In total, 204 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 12.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.69 Million shares, or about 10.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $48.99 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 1,595,830 shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 Million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about $10.77 Million.