Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 11,587,649 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.39, to imply a decline of -3% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $59.78, putting it -193.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.03. The company has a valuation of $5.62 Billion, with an average of 36.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NCLH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$2.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

After registering a -3% downside on the day, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.62- this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.12%, and 19.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.93%. Short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw shorts transact 54.07 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.15, implying a decline of-1.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCLH is trading +27.51% off suggested target high and -46.05% from its likely low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are +51.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -270.92% against -15.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -409.6% this quarter before falling -112.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -80.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $4.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.48 Billion for this quarter and $1.25 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -99.7% before falling -91.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.35% of the shares at 53.79% float percentage. In total, 569 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 28.73 Million shares (or 10.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $491.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.32 Million shares, or about 5.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $262.13 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7,339,434 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.32 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $87.41 Million.