NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s traded shares stood at 2,511,509 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.45, to imply a decline of -1.15% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The NLOK share’s 52-week high remains $28.7, putting it -55.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.12. The company has a valuation of $10.92 Billion, with an average of 7.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NLOK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.37.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside on the day, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.93- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.64%, and -10.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -27.57%. Short interest in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw shorts transact 17.7 Million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.44, implying an increase of 37.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLOK is trading +46.34% off suggested target high and 19.24% from its likely low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NortonLifeLock Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares are -7.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.56% against 6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48% this quarter before jumping 42.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $630.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $633.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $618Million for this quarter and $614Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2% before jumping 3.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 607.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.95% annually.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.69%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

NortonLifeLock Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.05% of the shares at 100.99% float percentage. In total, 794 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 73.56 Million shares (or 12.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.78 Million shares, or about 10.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.33 Billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 23,138,049 shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $482.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.48 Million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about $385.19 Million.