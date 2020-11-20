New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares stood at 1,302,020 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.34, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NYMT share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -93.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $1.28 Billion, with an average of 5.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NYMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside on the day, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.49-4 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.74%, and 25.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.73%. Short interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw shorts transact 10.55 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 4.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYMT is trading +34.73% off suggested target high and -25.15% from its likely low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares are +64.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -226.56% against -17.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60% this quarter before jumping 105.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 14% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $37.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 5.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.3, with the share yield ticking at 9.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.4%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.37% of the shares at 54.72% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 65.47 Million shares (or 17.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.92 Million shares, or about 5.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $55.91 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 23,445,720 shares. This is just over 6.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.96 Million, or 2.9% of the shares, all valued at about $28.61 Million.