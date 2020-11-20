New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 1,637,086 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.8, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $2.28, putting it -26.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $1.21 Billion, with an average of 6.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside on the day, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.9 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.43%, and -16.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 105.11%. Short interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) saw shorts transact 8.63 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are +48.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 19%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 55.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $217.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $169.5 Million for this quarter and $185.6 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.2% before jumping 27.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 93.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.48% of the shares at 52.58% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 71.28 Million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21.97 Million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $37.34 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 38,695,667 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.37 Million, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $59.62 Million.