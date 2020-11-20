In last trading session, Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw 4,270,452 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.67 trading at $1.68 or 21.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.85 Million. That closing price of NETE’s stock is at a discount of -107.65% from its 52-week high price of $20.08 and is indicating a premium of 84.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.03%, in the last five days NETE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $10.17- price level, adding 4.92% to its value on the day. Net Element, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 201.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.11% in past 5-day. Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) showed a performance of 37.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 723.14 Million shares which calculate 488.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 158.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +158.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 158.53% for stock’s current value.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Net Element, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NETE for having 165.81 Thousand shares of worth $1.49 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 154.85 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 135845 shares of worth $1.18 Million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $390.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.