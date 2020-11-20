MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s traded shares stood at 2,587,526 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply an increase of 1.82% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MFA share’s 52-week high remains $8.09, putting it -122.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $1.66 Billion, with an average of 9.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.07.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

After registering a 1.82% upside on the day, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.78-3 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.68%, and 27.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.55%. Short interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw shorts transact 8.94 Million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying a decline of-0.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFA is trading +9.89% off suggested target high and -3.85% from its likely low.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MFA Financial, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) shares are +115.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -307.79% against -17.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before jumping 103.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -53.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $34.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.66 Million for this quarter and $61.7 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.7% before falling -49.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 16.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. MFA Financial, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 5.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 13.04%.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

MFA Financial, Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.06% of the shares at 60.42% float percentage. In total, 283 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 42.89 Million shares (or 9.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $114.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 42.07 Million shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $112.74 Million.

We also have Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund holds roughly 25,840,781 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.52 Million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about $35.56 Million.