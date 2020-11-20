Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s traded shares stood at 1,917,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $110.5, to imply a decline of -0.45% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The MDT share’s 52-week high remains $122.15, putting it -10.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.13. The company has a valuation of $148.3 Billion, with an average of 4.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Medtronic plc (MDT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MDT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.8.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

After registering a -0.45% downside on the day, Medtronic plc (MDT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $114.3 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.56%, and 1.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.39%. Short interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw shorts transact 7.26 Million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.22, implying an increase of 8.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $138 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDT is trading +24.89% off suggested target high and -9.5% from its likely low.

Medtronic plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medtronic plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medtronic plc (MDT) shares are +17.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.38% against 10.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.9% this quarter before falling -20.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 2.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.41% annually.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic plc has its next earnings report out on November 24, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Medtronic plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.08%.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

Medtronic plc insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.61% of the shares at 83.66% float percentage. In total, 2478 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 112.17 Million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.66 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 111.88 Million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.63 Billion.