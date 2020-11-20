In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 11,895,615 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.44 trading at -$2.06 or -7.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.2 Billion. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -25% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 62.66% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.49%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $29.70- price level, adding 14.34% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of 155.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.34% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of 16.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.25 Million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 96.54% for stock’s current value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%