Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s traded shares stood at 1,971,273 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.2, to imply a decline of -1.41% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LLNW share’s 52-week high remains $8.19, putting it -95% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $518.95 Million, with an average of 3.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LLNW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.02.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside on the day, Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.30-2 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.53%, and -31.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.94%. Short interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw shorts transact 16.46 Million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.22, implying an increase of 71.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLNW is trading +114.29% off suggested target high and 19.05% from its likely low.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $61.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.13 Million for this quarter and $57.01 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.3% before jumping 6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -276.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Limelight Networks, Inc. insiders hold 4.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.7% of the shares at 84.14% float percentage. In total, 260 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.65 Million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lord Abbett & Co with 6.49 Million shares, or about 5.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $37.37 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5,175,000 shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 Million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about $19.54 Million.