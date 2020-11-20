L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s traded shares stood at 3,051,834 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.14, to imply a decline of -1.04% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The LB share’s 52-week high remains $40.79, putting it -4.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8. The company has a valuation of $10.89 Billion, with an average of 5.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for L Brands, Inc. (LB), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.91.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside on the day, L Brands, Inc. (LB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.79- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.11%, and 19.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.16%. Short interest in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw shorts transact 8.86 Million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.08, implying an increase of 2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LB is trading +53.3% off suggested target high and -56.57% from its likely low.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing L Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares are +162.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.47% against -19.9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.6% this quarter before jumping 93.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -10% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $4.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.71 Billion for this quarter and $1.74 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.1% before jumping 22.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -157.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.7% annually.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

L Brands, Inc. insiders hold 19.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.05% of the shares at 99.1% float percentage. In total, 539 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lone Pine Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.27 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $835.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Melvin Capital Management LP with 24.17 Million shares, or about 8.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $768.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the L Brands, Inc. (LB) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 9,113,114 shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 Million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $94.81 Million.