KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares stood at 1,586,703 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.27, to imply a decline of -2.24% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The KEY share’s 52-week high remains $20.53, putting it -34.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.45. The company has a valuation of $14.95 Billion, with an average of 7.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for KeyCorp (KEY), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KEY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside on the day, KeyCorp (KEY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.02- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.82%, and 16.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.46%. Short interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw shorts transact 14.67 Million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.46, implying a decline of-5.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KEY is trading +11.33% off suggested target high and -21.41% from its likely low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KeyCorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KeyCorp (KEY) shares are +45.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.43% against -30.1%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -12.5% this quarter before jumping 208.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 Billion for this quarter and $1.47 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.7% before jumping 11.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.6% annually.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp has its next earnings report out on January 21, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. KeyCorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.74, with the share yield ticking at 4.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.14%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

KeyCorp insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90% of the shares at 90.43% float percentage. In total, 955 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 109.82 Million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 84.57 Million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.01 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KeyCorp (KEY) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 38,803,694 shares. This is just over 3.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $462.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.72 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $337.61 Million.