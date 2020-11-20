In last trading session, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) saw 2,893,951 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20 trading at $1.89 or 10.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $575Million. That closing price of KCAC’s stock is at a discount of -28.75% from its 52-week high price of $25.75 and is indicating a premium of 51.3% from its 52-week low price of $9.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72 institutions for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hartree Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at KCAC for having 900Thousand shares of worth $15.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EJF Capital LLC, which was holding about 680Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.39 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 238467 shares of worth $3.99 Million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.89 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $902.71 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.