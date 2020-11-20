In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 40,498,278 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.23 trading at $0.81 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.08 Billion. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -258.33% from its 52-week high price of $93.99 and is indicating a premium of 61.04% from its 52-week low price of $10.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $27.73- price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of 154.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.03% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of 28.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.43 Million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.95%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 252 institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 12.38 Million shares of worth $253.62 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.04 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.26 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2612113 shares of worth $106.6 Million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $57.65 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.