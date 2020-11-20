In last trading session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw 3,033,380 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.15 or -8.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $210.45 Million. That closing price of NEPT’s stock is at a discount of -119.63% from its 52-week high price of $3.58 and is indicating a premium of 41.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 911.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.43%, in the last five days NEPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 20.87% to its value on the day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.83% in past 5-day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) showed a performance of -24.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.07 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 137.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +180.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.83% for stock’s current value.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at NEPT for having 19.44 Million shares of worth $41.01 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 527.04 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.11 Million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 426672 shares of worth $1.19 Million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.66 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $584.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.