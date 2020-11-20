In last trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw 14,823,481 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.45 trading at $0.3 or 2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.19 Billion. That closing price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -30.8% from its 52-week high price of $18.9 and is indicating a premium of 45.61% from its 52-week low price of $7.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $14.50- price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.35% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) showed a performance of 35.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.28 Million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.85 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.72% for stock’s current value.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $258.42 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $414.89 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.33 Billion and $1.05 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -80.6% while estimating it to be -60.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 735 institutions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HST for having 110.56 Million shares of worth $1.19 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 78.43 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $846.24 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31539863 shares of worth $340Million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $216.56 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.