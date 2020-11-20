In last trading session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw 1,257,466 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.16 or 8.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.19 Million. That closing price of CPSH’s stock is at a discount of -70.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 55.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 459Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 298.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.84%, in the last five days CPSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 13.22% to its value on the day. CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 95.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.8% in past 5-day. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) showed a performance of 13.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98.58 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for CPS Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPSH for having 245.09 Thousand shares of worth $403.18 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 171.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $281.79 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 109990 shares of worth $266.18 Thousand or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.37 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $70.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.