In last trading session, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw 1,112,134 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at $0.26 or 12.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.89 Million. That closing price of APWC’s stock is at a discount of -13.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 62.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.26%, in the last five days APWC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $2.49-4 price level, adding 4.42% to its value on the day. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s shares saw a change of 72.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.3% in past 5-day. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) showed a performance of 38.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1Million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -155.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APWC for having 37.68 Thousand shares of worth $46.35 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 33.63 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.37 Thousand.