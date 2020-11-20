Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares stood at 2,406,355 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.8, to imply an increase of 8.94% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The INFN share’s 52-week high remains $9.25, putting it -18.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $1.49 Billion, with an average of 1.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Infinera Corporation (INFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give INFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.02.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

After registering a 8.94% upside on the day, Infinera Corporation (INFN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.66-0 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.86%, and 16.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.22%. Short interest in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) saw shorts transact 24.93 Million shares and set a 12.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.12, implying an increase of 16.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFN is trading +92.31% off suggested target high and -35.9% from its likely low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infinera Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares are +55.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50% against 30.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before jumping 81.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $356.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $332.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $386.46 Million for this quarter and $331.38 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.7% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 122.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -59% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Infinera Corporation insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.57% of the shares at 92.96% float percentage. In total, 242 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 28.11 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 Million shares, or about 13.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $155.08 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 12,351,436 shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.61 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $27.26 Million.