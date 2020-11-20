Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s traded shares stood at 2,085,516 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.83, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The HIBB share’s 52-week high remains $55.96, putting it -27.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.33. The company has a valuation of $723.78 Million, with an average of 592.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 630.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HIBB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.45.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside on the day, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.40- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 8.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.88%, and -12.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.23%. Short interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw shorts transact 4.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43, implying a decline of-1.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIBB is trading +46.02% off suggested target high and -47.52% from its likely low.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hibbett Sports, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares are +116.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.27% against 0.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.6% this quarter before jumping 17.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Major holders

Hibbett Sports, Inc. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 125.65% of the shares at 127.27% float percentage. In total, 265 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.53 Million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.8 Million shares, or about 10.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $70.7 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,350,300 shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 6.21% of the shares, all valued at about $40.27 Million.