In last trading session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw 11,787,613 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.46 trading at $0.89 or 7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $806.9 Million. That closing price of GME’s stock is at a discount of -27.37% from its 52-week high price of $15.87 and is indicating a premium of 79.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GameStop Corp. (GME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.85 in the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.69%, in the last five days GME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $12.79- price level, adding 2.58% to its value on the day. GameStop Corp.’s shares saw a change of 104.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.95% in past 5-day. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) showed a performance of -10.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 66.81 Million shares which calculate 5.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.96 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -44.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.16% for stock’s current value.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GameStop Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +198.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1063.64% while that of industry is 23.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -73.5% in the current quarter and calculating 41.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $1.44 Billion and $2.19 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.3% while estimating it to be 14.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 131.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 175.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 288 institutions for GameStop Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GME for having 9.53 Million shares of worth $97.25 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.6 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.73 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6978267 shares of worth $27.98 Million or 10.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.44 Million in the company or a holder of 5.18% of company’s stock.