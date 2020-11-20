In last trading session, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 209,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at $0.26 or 5.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58 Billion. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -11.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.99 and is indicating a premium of 91.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 76.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.1%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $5.99-1 price level, adding 10.52% to its value on the day. FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 113.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 109.38% in past 5-day. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of 131.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.32 Million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -58.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -44.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.01% for stock’s current value.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FuelCell Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +170.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.23% while that of industry is -2.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.3% in the current quarter and calculating 80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.4% while estimating it to be 76.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 171 institutions for FuelCell Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 19Million shares of worth $40.66 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.06 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.09 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7440741 shares of worth $14.88 Million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.