In last trading session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw 4,372,047 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.2 trading at $1.37 or 6.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.5 Billion. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -7.57% from its 52-week high price of $23.88 and is indicating a premium of 77.48% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.58%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the stock touched $23.88- price level, adding 7.03% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 149.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.97% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of 85.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.89 Million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.91% for stock’s current value.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.63 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.88 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%