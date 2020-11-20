In last trading session, FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) saw 1,704,682 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.99 trading at $3.81 or 73.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.37 Million. That closing price of FTSI’s stock is at a discount of -267.08% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 88.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 215.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 345.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 73.55%, in the last five days FTSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $10.50- price level, adding 14.38% to its value on the day. FTS International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 91.68% in past 5-day. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) showed a performance of 165.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 131.81 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FTS International, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +60.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1507.86% while that of industry is -35.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -110% in the current quarter and calculating -257.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -69.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $142.3 Million and $151.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -77.9% while estimating it to be -82.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for FTS International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at FTSI for having 2.08 Million shares of worth $14.36 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 84.4 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $582.33 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 56875 shares of worth $392.44 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.8 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $226.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.