Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 26,078,121 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.73, to imply a decline of -1.02% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $9.57, putting it -9.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $34.87 Billion, with an average of 73.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside on the day, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.05-3 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and 12.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.08%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 89.22 Million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.84, implying an increase of 1.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.9 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F is trading +26% off suggested target high and -43.87% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are +56.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -118.49% against -12.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -166.7% this quarter before jumping 187% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $34.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.99 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.67 Billion for this quarter and $31.34 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.2% before jumping 14.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -96% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.73% annually.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.14% of the shares at 52.25% float percentage. In total, 1376 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 290.87 Million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 275.09 Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.83 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 111,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $677.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 81Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $492.46 Million.