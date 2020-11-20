Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares stood at 12,341,735 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.25, to imply a decline of -2.46% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The MFC share’s 52-week high remains $21.23, putting it -30.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.62. The company has a valuation of $31.54 Billion, with an average of 4.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.5.

After registering a -2.46% downside on the day, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.89- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.78%, and 15.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.91%. Short interest in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) saw shorts transact 7.45 Million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.47, implying an increase of 13.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.87 and $20.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFC is trading +26.65% off suggested target high and -8.49% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Manulife Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are +46.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.48% against -12.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19% this quarter before jumping 13.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.42 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.45 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.67 Billion for this quarter and $13.06 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.7% before falling -27.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.82% annually.

Manulife Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 13, 2017. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Manulife Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.86, with the share yield ticking at 5.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.98% of the shares at 56.99% float percentage. In total, 728 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 165.38 Million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 82.99 Million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 32,824,851 shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $440.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.34 Million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $168.06 Million.