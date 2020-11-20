Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares stood at 1,518,724 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $134.28, to imply a decline of -2.28% or -$3.14 in intraday trading. The BYND share’s 52-week high remains $197.5, putting it -47.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.18. The company has a valuation of $8.43 Billion, with an average of 8.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give BYND a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.07.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside on the day, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $139.65 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.98%, and -23.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.16%. Short interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) saw shorts transact 7Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $115.68, implying a decline of-13.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $161 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYND is trading +19.9% off suggested target high and -59.04% from its likely low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beyond Meat, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares are +0.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 875% against -10%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -600% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 40.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $108.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.48 Million for this quarter and $97.07 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.3% before jumping 34.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat, Inc. insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.92% of the shares at 50.24% float percentage. In total, 587 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.04 Million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $670.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.05 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $505.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,245,617 shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $166.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $146.03 Million.