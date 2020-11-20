First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares stood at 1,979,578 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.3, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AG share’s 52-week high remains $14.57, putting it -41.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.17. The company has a valuation of $2.28 Billion, with an average of 4.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside on the day, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.07- this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.46%, and -5.08% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.15%. Short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw shorts transact 40.43 Million shares and set a 7.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.49, implying an increase of 40.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.75 and $19.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AG is trading +93.69% off suggested target high and 4.37% from its likely low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are +8.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75% against 8.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 37.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 250% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.8% annually.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders hold 11.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.32% of the shares at 37.46% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 5.71 Million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $54.38 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 12,274,292 shares. This is just over 5.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.47 Million, or 3.93% of the shares, all valued at about $86.82 Million.