FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s traded shares stood at 10,500,994 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.1, to imply an increase of 6% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The FEYE share’s 52-week high remains $18.34, putting it -21.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.54. The company has a valuation of $3.44 Billion, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FEYE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.1.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) trade information

After registering a 6% upside on the day, FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.96- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 5.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.5%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.77%. Short interest in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw shorts transact 24.82 Million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 14.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEYE is trading +45.7% off suggested target high and -7.28% from its likely low.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FireEye, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares are +20.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 480% against 12.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 400% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $239.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $235.09 Million for this quarter and $221.28 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2% before jumping 5.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 2.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Major holders

FireEye, Inc. insiders hold 2.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.42% of the shares at 83.42% float percentage. In total, 404 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.09 Million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 15.42 Million shares, or about 6.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $190.37 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,080,851 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $90.6 Million.