Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s traded shares stood at 2,837,566 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.29, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $4.03 in intraday trading. The FSLY share’s 52-week high remains $136.5, putting it -61.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.63. The company has a valuation of $9.57 Billion, with an average of 6.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FSLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside on the day, Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.62- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.87%, and 1.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 321.52%. Short interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) saw shorts transact 14.92 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.5, implying a decline of-9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSLY is trading +6.77% off suggested target high and -44.24% from its likely low.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $81.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.94 Million for this quarter and $62.92 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.9% before jumping 34.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -121.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Fastly, Inc. insiders hold 7.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.63% of the shares at 59.17% float percentage. In total, 449 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.5 Million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $890.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 7.61 Million shares, or about 7.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $712.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,021,734 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 Million, or 1.9% of the shares, all valued at about $165.69 Million.