Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares stood at 1,380,937 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The EXK share’s 52-week high remains $4.79, putting it -37.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $549.2 Million, with an average of 1.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside on the day, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.72-6 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.95%, and -1.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 44.4%. Short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw shorts transact 3.54 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.96, implying an increase of 42.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.68 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXK is trading +100.57% off suggested target high and 5.44% from its likely low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $38.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.44 Million for this quarter and $32.64 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.2% before jumping 22.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -267.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.8% of the shares at 22.96% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.34 Million shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.47 Million shares, or about 2.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.17 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7,894,255 shares. This is just over 5.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.92 Million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $9.27 Million.