eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares stood at 2,792,854 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.26, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The EBAY share’s 52-week high remains $61.06, putting it -23.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.02. The company has a valuation of $34.02 Billion, with an average of 12.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for eBay Inc. (EBAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBAY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.83.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside on the day, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.05- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.17%, and -9.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.36%. Short interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw shorts transact 20.59 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.4, implying an increase of 26.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBAY is trading +66.46% off suggested target high and -0.53% from its likely low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eBay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are +14.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.49% against 9.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.8% this quarter before jumping 24.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $2.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.53 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.79 Billion for this quarter and $2.37 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.3% before jumping 6.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.07% annually.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. eBay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

eBay Inc. insiders hold 3.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.62% of the shares at 98.21% float percentage. In total, 1423 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 51.72 Million shares (or 7.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.69 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.47 Million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.32 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19,020,502 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $997.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.71 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $719.01 Million.