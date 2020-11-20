ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares stood at 3,493,180 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.6, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The COP share’s 52-week high remains $67.13, putting it -69.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.84. The company has a valuation of $42.29 Billion, with an average of 16.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside on the day, ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.87- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.95%, and 21.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.13%. Short interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw shorts transact 25.83 Million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ConocoPhillips share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are -8.8% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.07% against -18.7%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -127.6% this quarter before falling -88.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -50.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.97 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.14 Billion for this quarter and $4.81 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -38.1% before jumping 24% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 20.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.59% annually.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. ConocoPhillips has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 4.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.92%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

ConocoPhillips insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.05% of the shares at 76.08% float percentage. In total, 1680 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 90.24 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.96 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.39 Million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.84 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ConocoPhillips (COP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,541,629 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.25 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $935.14 Million.