In last trading session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 1,734,751 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.22 or 9.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.63 Million. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -1013.36% from its 52-week high price of $27.5 and is indicating a premium of 18.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 289.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.78%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $2.51-1 price level, adding 1.52% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.42% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 171.39 Million shares which calculate 61.43 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for ShiftPixy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 94.29 Thousand shares of worth $362.06 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 62.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.68 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8773 shares of worth $37.72 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.49 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.