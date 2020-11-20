Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s traded shares stood at 1,733,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $111.52, to imply an increase of 1.2% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The ROST share’s 52-week high remains $124.16, putting it -11.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.3. The company has a valuation of $39.47 Billion, with an average of 2.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ROST a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.06.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

After registering a 1.2% upside on the day, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $115.64 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 22.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.91%. Short interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw shorts transact 3.11 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.74, implying an increase of 8.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $134 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROST is trading +20.16% off suggested target high and -19.3% from its likely low.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ross Stores, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) shares are +17.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.22% against 2.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -17.2% this quarter before jumping 205.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -23.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $4.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.41 Billion for this quarter and $2.04 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.2% before jumping 78.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.3% annually.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Ross Stores, Inc. insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.43% of the shares at 90.41% float percentage. In total, 1134 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 47.76 Million shares (or 13.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.46 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.91 Million shares, or about 8.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,127,123 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $863.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.38 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $751Million.