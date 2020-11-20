Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares stood at 1,686,512 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply an increase of 15.6% or $1.51 in intraday trading. The DTIL share’s 52-week high remains $23.67, putting it -111.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $583.06 Million, with an average of 641.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 641.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DTIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.49.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

After registering a 15.6% upside on the day, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.45- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.58%, and 75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.87%. Short interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw shorts transact 2.68 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.57, implying an increase of 57.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DTIL is trading +123.41% off suggested target high and -46.38% from its likely low.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precision BioSciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares are +31.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.45% against 14.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.1% this quarter before jumping 5.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.52 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -135.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision BioSciences, Inc. insiders hold 11.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.44% of the shares at 65.17% float percentage. In total, 162 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.06 Million shares (or 7.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.75 Million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $23.12 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,062,000 shares. This is just over 7.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about $8.55 Million.