First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s traded shares stood at 2,145,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.95, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The FHN share’s 52-week high remains $17.4, putting it -45.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.27. The company has a valuation of $6.62 Billion, with an average of 5.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside on the day, First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.59- this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and 11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.54%. Short interest in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) saw shorts transact 20.82 Million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Horizon National Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) shares are +39.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.58% against -17.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -29.8% this quarter before jumping 540% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 50.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $782.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $768.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $494.7 Million for this quarter and $477.56 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.2% before jumping 61% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -16.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.5% annually.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon National Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 15 and January 19, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. First Horizon National Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 4.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.85%.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

First Horizon National Corporation insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.87% of the shares at 85.13% float percentage. In total, 558 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 53.35 Million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $503.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 53.11 Million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $500.8 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 14,474,190 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.2 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $133.93 Million.