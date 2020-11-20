In last trading session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 23,143,987 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.34 trading at $3.56 or 24.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $592.22 Million. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -4.14% from its 52-week high price of $19.1 and is indicating a premium of 93.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.09%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $19.10- price level, adding 3.98% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co.’s shares saw a change of 886.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 75.67% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of 98.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.59 Million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -56.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -56.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.38% for stock’s current value.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for Blink Charging Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 1.88 Million shares of worth $19.38 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 803.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.29 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2059553 shares of worth $15.98 Million or 8.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 521.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.96 Million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.