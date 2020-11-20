Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 4,808,470 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply a decline of -1.82% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $9.32, putting it -103.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.68. The company has a valuation of $38.19 Billion, with an average of 34.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.11.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside on the day, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.79-4 this Tuesday, Nov 17, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.51%, and 19.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.77%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 6.52 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.32, implying an increase of 15.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.55 and $7.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBD is trading +59.26% off suggested target high and -0.87% from its likely low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are +40.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.7% against -27.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.9% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.56 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.84 Billion for this quarter and $5.79 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.3% before falling -4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -45.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.6% annually.

BBD Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.3%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.62% of the shares at 17.62% float percentage. In total, 346 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard Life Aberdeen PLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 83.84 Million shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $287.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 48.29 Million shares, or about 1.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $165.65 Million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio holds roughly 16,910,231 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.52 Million, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $65.51 Million.