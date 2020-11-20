In last trading session, Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw 1,218,037 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.15 trading at $3.11 or 10.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61 Billion. That closing price of ATKR’s stock is at a discount of -27.38% from its 52-week high price of $43.5 and is indicating a premium of 68.23% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 530.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 377.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.68 in the current quarter.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.02%, in the last five days ATKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 19 when the stock touched $36.56- price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.09% in past 5-day. Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) showed a performance of 46.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 847.77 Million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.15% for stock’s current value.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atkore International Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +37.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -32.7% in the current quarter and calculating -19.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $430.03 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $417.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $501.71 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -14.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.4%

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 278 institutions for Atkore International Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATKR for having 5.01 Million shares of worth $113.8 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.79 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.04 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1634708 shares of worth $44.71 Million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36.25 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.