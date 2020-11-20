JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares stood at 5,742,093 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.7, to imply a decline of -0.74% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The JPM share’s 52-week high remains $141.1, putting it -23.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.91. The company has a valuation of $349.07 Billion, with an average of 15.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JPM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.3.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside on the day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $118.61 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.62%, and 14.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.66%. Short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw shorts transact 21.79 Million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.35, implying an increase of 3.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $144 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JPM is trading +25.54% off suggested target high and -30.25% from its likely low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are +29.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.32% against -30.1%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10.5% this quarter before jumping 193.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $27.31 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.21 Billion for this quarter and $29.07 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.5% before falling -1.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 20.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.11% annually.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has its next earnings report out on January 15, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.6, with the share yield ticking at 3.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.57%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.1% of the shares at 72.72% float percentage. In total, 3527 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 242.56 Million shares (or 7.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.35 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 194.07 Million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $18.68 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 76,889,090 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.92 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $5.54 Billion.