DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s traded shares stood at 1,997,934 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58, to imply an increase of 3.63% or $2.03 in intraday trading. The DKS share’s 52-week high remains $63.29, putting it -9.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.46. The company has a valuation of $5.19 Billion, with an average of 2.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DKS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

After registering a 3.63% upside on the day, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.70- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.29%, and -4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.52%. Short interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw shorts transact 14.15 Million shares and set a 5.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.47, implying an increase of 9.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKS is trading +29.31% off suggested target high and -8.62% from its likely low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) shares are +74.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.98% against 0.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.5% this quarter before jumping 12.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 3.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.22 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.83 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.96 Billion for this quarter and $2.61 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.1% before jumping 8.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.65% annually.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 24, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 2.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. insiders hold 4.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.02% of the shares at 116.07% float percentage. In total, 494 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $313.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.24 Million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $303.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,750,385 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $98.96 Million.