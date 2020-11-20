Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 1,462,454 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply a decline of -3.25% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -68.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $3.37 Billion, with an average of 4.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

After registering a -3.25% downside on the day, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.34-4 this Wednesday, Nov 18, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.44%, and 10.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.61%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 9.48 Million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.57, implying an increase of 15.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.26 and $3.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIG is trading +39.91% off suggested target high and 1.35% from its likely low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 117.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CIG Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 2.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.34%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.44% of the shares at 11.44% float percentage. In total, 143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.15 Million shares (or 31.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.33 Million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.71 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 24,203,250 shares. This is just over 12.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 Million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about $4.78 Million.