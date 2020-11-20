Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares stood at 16,726,845 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 23.26% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AEZS share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -266.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $26.2 Million, with an average of 1.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

After registering a 23.26% upside on the day, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.435 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 6.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.72%, and 14.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.2%. Short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw shorts transact 962.91 Million shares and set a 504.14 days time to cover.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -240.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders hold 6.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.52% of the shares at 4.82% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.12 Million shares (or 2.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 156.7 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $55Thousand.