Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s traded shares stood at 2,787,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $151.29, to imply a decline of -0.54% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The WMT share’s 52-week high remains $153.4, putting it -1.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102. The company has a valuation of $429.29 Billion, with an average of 7.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Walmart Inc. (WMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WMT a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.49.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside on the day, Walmart Inc. (WMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $153.4 this Monday, Nov 16, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.54%, and 5.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.36%. Short interest in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) saw shorts transact 15.05 Million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $161.1, implying an increase of 6.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $104 and $180 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMT is trading +18.98% off suggested target high and -31.26% from its likely low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walmart Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares are +22.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.37% against 2.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8% this quarter before jumping 10.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 5.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $147.82 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.18 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $141.67 Billion for this quarter and $132.79 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.3% before jumping 0.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 114.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.6% annually.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 18, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Walmart Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.31%.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Walmart Inc. insiders hold 50.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.34% of the shares at 61.9% float percentage. In total, 2819 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 133.07 Million shares (or 4.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.62 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 87.11 Million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.19 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,381,821 shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.84 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.33 Million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $3.51 Billion.